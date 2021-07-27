EPD announces this year’s National Night Out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has announced this year’s National Night Out.

This 2021 event is next Tuesday, August 3rd at the CK Newsome Center. It’s your chance to mingle with police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

You’ll have a chance to meet members of the EPD Motor Unit. They are bringing their bikes with them.

