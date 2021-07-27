Birthday Club
Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park Officials say a member of their team has died after the incident Friday that left the track rail damaged.

They say Dorris “Heavy” Watson had a medical emergency while operating a tractor.

[Damaged rail moves Ellis Park races to turf]

Ellis Park sent the following statement.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce today the passing of Dorris “Heavy” Watson, a 20 year member of our Ellis Park Family.  Last Friday afternoon, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency while operating a tractor. “Heavy” started at Ellis park in 1997, and was a constant and beloved presence, particularly on the backside track area. “Heavy” will be missed by all of us that were blessed to know him.”

So far, there are no funeral arrangements.

