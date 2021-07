EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to a crash involving a semi.

Dispatchers say it’s at southbound I-69 on the eastbound ramp to the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An ambulance has been called.

We have a crew working to get more information.

Drivers should avoid the area.

