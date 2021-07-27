Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Construction starts on new water system in Boonville

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was a big day for the city of Boonville.

Officials broke ground on a new multi-million dollar projects to improve the city’s water system.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the new projects will cost more than $4 million and benefit the city for years to come.

These projects include new water meters for the 3,700 customers in the city, replacing decades old water lines that the mayor says are almost at the end of their life cycle, and a new well that produces 600 gallons of water per minute.

“Which will help reduce our costs, keep our costs as efficient as we can for our customers,” said Mayor Wyatt. “There’s a $3,567,000 loan the city is receiving that is paid out over 40 years, and it’s at 1.6% interest rate, so very affordable, very, very affordable.”

The mayor also tells me a grant for more than $600,000 will cover the costs for the installation of solar panels at the well field in Spencer County.

The mayor says new water meters will allow the city to tell customers right away when there’s water problems, instead waiting days for answers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Police: Child suffers from serious burns in Evansville, 2 people arrested
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

Latest News

Ellis Park tractor operator dies after medical emergency on track
USI reinstates indoor mask policy
Town of Newburgh looking to expand its limits
Town of Newburgh looking to expand its limits
Readifest underway to prepare Henderson Co. students for school
Readifest underway to prepare Henderson Co. students for school