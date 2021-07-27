Construction starts on new water system in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was a big day for the city of Boonville.

Officials broke ground on a new multi-million dollar projects to improve the city’s water system.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the new projects will cost more than $4 million and benefit the city for years to come.

These projects include new water meters for the 3,700 customers in the city, replacing decades old water lines that the mayor says are almost at the end of their life cycle, and a new well that produces 600 gallons of water per minute.

“Which will help reduce our costs, keep our costs as efficient as we can for our customers,” said Mayor Wyatt. “There’s a $3,567,000 loan the city is receiving that is paid out over 40 years, and it’s at 1.6% interest rate, so very affordable, very, very affordable.”

The mayor also tells me a grant for more than $600,000 will cover the costs for the installation of solar panels at the well field in Spencer County.

The mayor says new water meters will allow the city to tell customers right away when there’s water problems, instead waiting days for answers.

