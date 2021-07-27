Commissioners approve TIF transfer to the city of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big steps were taken Monday on a project at Oak Grove and Burkhardt.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners are moving ahead with the transfer of land in the county TIF zone to the city of Evansville.

This will allow the project developer at Oak Grove and Burkhardt to start moving forward with work in the Promenade.

The lawyer representing the development group tells us a lot of work needs to be done to the road before development can start.

“We would like to see some of the excavation work start this fall,” said attorney Mike Schopmeyer. “That’s our goal and see the project completed by the end of 2022, this time next year.”

This approval wasn’t the final step. Schopmeyer says there’s still one more step to go before the transfer becomes official.

