Baptist Health tightens its visitation policy

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health in Madisonville is tightening its visitation policy.

Starting Wednesday, only essential caregivers can come with a patient to appointments or tests, with limited exceptions.

Surgical patients, inpatients, those in critical care and women in labor are allowed one person with them.

Both parents will be allowed in the NICU.

