Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Baptist Health tightens its visitation policy

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health in Madisonville is tightening its visitation policy.

Starting Wednesday, only essential caregivers can come with a patient to appointments or tests, with limited exceptions.

Surgical patients, inpatients, those in critical care and women in labor are allowed one person with them.

Both parents will be allowed in the NICU.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.
Police: Missing Huntingburg man found dead
Averil Jackson
Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.
Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash
KY COVID-19
Gov. Beshear recommends masking in school settings

Latest News

Gov. Beshear recommends masking in school settings
Gov. Beshear recommends masking in school settings
COVID-19 cases in Daviess and Muhlenberg counties
COVID-19 cases in Daviess and Muhlenberg counties
Baptist Health tightens its visitation policy
Baptist Health tightens its visitation policy
Henderson Schools release plans; masks optional
Henderson Schools release plans; masks optional