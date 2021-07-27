Authorities looking for suspect after chase ends in crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are looking for a suspect that led deputies on a short chase in Vanderburgh County.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy saw someone speeding and went after them.

Deputies say they stopped the chase when the driver went through a dead end on Old Business 41 and ended up going the wrong way on Highway 41.

Deputies say it crashed into a semi and pole just north of the Pigeon Creek bridge.

We’re told that’s when the driver ran away.

The sheriff’s office says the whole incident lasted about two minutes.

