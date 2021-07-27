EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year to date. Try to reduce strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in an air-conditioned room. An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for elevated ozone levels until midnight. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; those with breathing problems, asthma, and COPD.

Patchy dense fog early then sunny skies with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. High temps will remain in the lower 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s.

Wednesday, sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the mid-90s. The heat index will reach 100 during the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.