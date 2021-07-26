Woman seriously hurt in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously hurt.

They say it happened Sunday around 9:45 a.m. at I-69 and Highway 41.

Officers say they responded to the crash after a caller reported a driver had been ejected from her car.

When police arrived, they say they found the car on top of a guard rail and the driver on the ground. They say she was being cared for by several bystanders.

Officers say the 20-year-old driver lost consciousness during the crash. She was taken to the hospital.

We’ve reached out to hospital officials for her condition.

