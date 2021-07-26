Watch: Gov. Beshear holding Mon. COVID-19 update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be hosting a briefing Monday.

You can watch it here at 3 p.m. Central.

He’ll be updating us on the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 and the latest on the delta variant.

This past week state officials reported several western Kentucky counties are in the red.

At the last report on Friday, Webster County had the highest incidence rate in the state for new cases.

