Team USA’s 3x3 remains undefeated with Jackie Young

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOKYO, JAPAN (WFIE) - USA’s women’s 3x3 basketball team remains the only undefeated team in their category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier Monday they defeated Italy 17 to 13.

[Previous: U.S. women’s basketball continues momentum, rolls over Romania & Russian Olympic Committee]

They are playing China now.

They take on the host country, Japan, at 11:30 p.m. CST Monday.

Once the preliminary round concludes, the top two teams in the pool will earn an automatic berth into the semifinals, which is scheduled for Wednesday, The next four teams will meet in two play-in games on Tuesday.

