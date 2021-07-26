Birthday Club
Pacers assistant coach working with USA Basketball at Tokyo Olympics

Indiana Pacers (Source: Facebook)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOKYO (WFIE) - Another Hoosier connection has emerged at this year’s Olympic Games as Indiana Pacers lead assistant coach Lloyd Pierce is currently in Tokyo, working with the U.S. men’s basketball team.

He was hired by new Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle just one week before departing with Team USA to Japan. Pierce previously served as the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks.

[PREVIOUS: Carlisle takes over Pacers for 2nd time after leaving Mavs]

The Pacers organization tweeted out an image, wishing the best of luck to Pierce and Team USA.

On Sunday, the U.S. men’s team fell to France in the preliminary round, suffering its first Olympic loss since the Athens Games in 2004.

[READ MORE: US men’s basketball team loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends]

The Americans will most likely need to win their final two games in pool play to advance to the medal round.

Team USA next plays Iran on Wednesday, before taking on the Czech Republic in its last Group A matchup.

