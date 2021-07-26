Owensboro Catholic football returns strong veteran line in 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The countdown to high school football is ticking as teams across the Tri-State are in full practice mode to prepare for opening weekend.

Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris is already liking what he’s seeing from his squad.

“Pleased with where we’re at so far,” Morris said. “Just like every other team, we want to work on our conditioning, and just fine-tuning a lot of the basics of our offense and defense. Make sure we’re reaching on those small details of everything right now. I really like our team attitude.”

Despite last year’s constant battles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owensboro Catholic football team found a way to power through, as the Aces finished with a winning 7-4 record and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Talented skill player Braden Mundy returns for his final season, and he’s confident this is their year.

“We can battle with anyone in the state,” Mundy said. “We have a good line coming back, mainly all seniors and juniors, so we should be expecting something good.”

With the return of a strong veteran line, Morris says that having players on both the interior and edge positions, who are experienced and battle-tested, is a very good thing.

“I think for the first time since I’ve been the head coach at Owensboro Catholic, legitimately, I think that our front five can be our strength,” Morris said. “I’m really proud about the way they have developed. This will be the first group of linemen that I’ve had all the way through the program, and they have really developed over the last four years - the juniors and seniors. We’re going to be junior and senior-led up front, and I’m really excited about what I see.”

Owensboro Catholic will open up its season at home against Apollo on Friday, August 20.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

