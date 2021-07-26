Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a one year delay for the 100th Vanderburgh County fair, the annual tradition kicks off today with all the rides, food and fun, but health and safety are at the top of the checklist.

The Delta variant will be the focus of a briefing by Governor Andy Beshear today, as several more counties in Western Kentucky go into the red zone.

Coming off her first Olympic loss in nearly six years, Evansville’s Lilly King gets back in the pool tonight for the 100 meter breaststroke finals.

And Princeton’s Jackie Young is on a roll. Her 3x3 hoops team is still undefeated. Team USA is 4 and 0, going into action against Italy and China.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

