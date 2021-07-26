Man accused of firing gun during large fight on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a gun was fired during a fight early Sunday morning in the alley behind some Franklin Street bars.

They say it happened around 3 a.m. near Franklin and Eleventh.

Officers say there was a large crowd fighting. They say some people were yelling, some had their shirts off, and some were recording with their cell phones.

Police say they saw 24-year-old Averil Jackson walk up to crowd, raise a gun in the air, and fire.

An officer says he ran towards Jackson, but he took off running towards a car, opened the door, reached in, and then took off running again.

The officer says he eventually stopped and put his hands up.

Jackson is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.

He’s been released from jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

