Live on Sunrise: Vanderburgh Co. Fair getting underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County fair is officially celebrating its 100th year.

[Sunday's story: Organizers prep as Vanderburgh County Fair starts Monday]

14 News Sunrise reporter Chellsie Parker was live at the fairgrounds Monday.

She spoke with Beth Schmitt, the Vanderburgh County Queen Pageant coordinator.

Of course, that’s just one of the many events happening this week at the fair.

Click here to check out the full schedule

Admission is $10 a person. Kids 10 and under get in free.

