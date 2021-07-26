Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm that killed at least seven people.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh.

Several other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility.

The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman in French Lick
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman hurt in French Lick
Evansville’s Lilly King placed second in the Olympic 100-meter breaststroke semifinals in Tokyo...
Lilly King earns 2nd place finish in 100m breaststroke semifinals, qualifies for Olympic final
Report: Woman throws brick at windshield, fires shots at victims
Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road in Henderson...
KSP releases identity of Owensboro man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henderson Co.

Latest News

An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Baby trapped under car
Live on Sunrise: Vanderburgh Co. Fair getting underway
Live on Sunrise: Vanderburgh Co. Fair getting underway
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq