Ind. reports low new case numbers Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 497 new coronavirus cases and zero new deaths.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 766,351 confirmed cases and 13,537 deaths.

The map shows three new cases in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, two new cases in Perry, Gibson, and Spencer Counties, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Dubois and Posey Counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

There will be a vaccine clinic at the Pike County Fair:

Wednesday-Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: 1213 W. State Road 56, Petersburg, IN 47567

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 23,153 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,270 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 8,053 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,897 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,809 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,615 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,379 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,414 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.