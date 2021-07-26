EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is shaping up to be the hottest week of the year to date. Try to reduce strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids and take breaks in an air-conditioned room.

Patchy dense fog early then skies becoming mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. High temps will remain in the lower 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s.

Tuesday, sun, hot, and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. High temps will remain in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.