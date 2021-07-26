Authorities respond to water emergency at Combest Pool in Owensboro.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were sent to Combest Pool on Sunday afternoon in response to a water emergency, according to the Owensboro Police Department.

Police say that officers, along with Owensboro Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR), responded around 3:45 p.m.

OPD officials say a 9-year-old girl was found not breathing in the pool, and lifeguards began performing CPR on the child.

According to a press release, the child was initially transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, before getting transferred to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville for further evaluation.

Police say the child’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

