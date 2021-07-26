Air Quality Alert for Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps soared into the lower 90s on Monday afternoon. Sunny, hot and humid conditions will persist through Thursday with daily highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will hover near 100. The relatively stagnant airmass will create lower air quality for Tuesday. An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for elevated ozone levels on Tuesday. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; those with breathing problems, asthma, COPD and the young and elderly. A weak cold front will knock down the heat on Friday and Saturday and may trigger a few isolated storms. Highs will retreat to the middle 80s on Friday and Saturday, and remain there through the weekend. The cold front will likely stall out over the Tri-State through the weekend, which will keep a chance for scattered storms in the forecast through next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.