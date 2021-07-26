Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Air Quality Alert for Tuesday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps soared into the lower 90s on Monday afternoon. Sunny, hot and humid conditions will persist through Thursday with daily highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will hover near 100. The relatively stagnant airmass will create lower air quality for Tuesday. An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for elevated ozone levels on Tuesday. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups; those with breathing problems, asthma, COPD and the young and elderly. A weak cold front will knock down the heat on Friday and Saturday and may trigger a few isolated storms. Highs will retreat to the middle 80s on Friday and Saturday, and remain there through the weekend. The cold front will likely stall out over the Tri-State through the weekend, which will keep a chance for scattered storms in the forecast through next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Audubon Parkway reopens following deadly crash on Sunday
Names and new details released in deadly Henderson crash
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman in French Lick
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman hurt in French Lick
Evansville’s Lilly King placed second in the Olympic 100-meter breaststroke semifinals in Tokyo...
Lilly King earns 2nd place finish in 100m breaststroke semifinals, qualifies for Olympic final
Report: Woman throws brick at windshield, fires shots at victims
Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road in Henderson...
KSP releases identity of Owensboro man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henderson Co.

Latest News

7/26 Noon 14 First Alert Forecast
7/26 Noon 14 First Alert Forecast
7/26 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
7/26 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
14 First Alert 7/25 at 10pm
Hottest Week Of The Year