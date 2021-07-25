U.S women’s basketball continues momentum, rolls over Romania

TOKYO (WFIE) - U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team has another successful morning in Tokyo.

Team USA kicked the morning off by facing No. 3 ranked Romania, scoring a 22-11 victory.

Princeton’s Jackie Young scored two points apiece.

Team USA is set to play against the No. 2 ranked Russian Olympic Committee.

