U.S women’s basketball continues momentum, rolls over Romania
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOKYO (WFIE) - U.S. Olympic 3x3 women’s basketball team has another successful morning in Tokyo.
Team USA kicked the morning off by facing No. 3 ranked Romania, scoring a 22-11 victory.
Princeton’s Jackie Young scored two points apiece.
Team USA is set to play against the No. 2 ranked Russian Olympic Committee.
