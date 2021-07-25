Birthday Club
Report: Woman throws brick at windshield, fires shots at victims

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Saturday night.

Police responded to the 800 block of Prosperity Avenue after 11 p.m.

A police report states dispatch received several calls with multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, the report shows they found a group of victims standing outside of a vehicle that had a busted windshield.

Police say a woman threw a brick, busting the windshield and fired shots from a handgun at the victims before leaving the scene.

The report shows officers received permission to search the house for the suspect, but she was not there. Police say they found a spent shell casing and a firearm inside the residence.

We’re told detectives collected the evidence.

