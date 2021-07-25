Report: Catalytic converters taken from work trucks in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville business has been the latest target in another catalytic converter theft.

According to a police report, F.T. Kelley & Sons had catalytic converters taken from two work trucks.

The report shows the incident happened between 11 Friday night and 8 Saturday morning. The estimated loss is $1,000.

Officers gave the victim a case number.

