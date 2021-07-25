Lilly King finishes 3rd in 100m breaststroke prelims in Tokyo, advances to semi-finals
TOKYO (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King won the sixth and final heat in the 100m breaststroke.
She finished with a time of 1:05.55, which is the third-fastest time of the heats.
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swam the fastest race in the heats, setting an Olympic record with a time of 1:04.82.
