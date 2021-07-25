Hot and humid start to the week

Birthday Club
7/23 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures peaked in the mid 80s on Sunday with very muggy air over the Tri-State.  A few scattered showers and storms possible through Sunday night as lows drop into the lower 70s.  Sunny, hot and humid for the start of the work week.  Monday’s high will top out in the lower 90s, rain chances are slight.  Tuesday will be hot and humid again with a high of 93.  The lower 90s stick around through Thursday, but rain chances are slim.   Cooler air dives into the Tri-State on Friday as highs sink into the lower 80s.  Rain chances return by late next weekend, as highs rise back into the upper 80s.

