Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Former Castle baseball star Zach Messinger signs pro contract with NY Yankees

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School graduate Zach Messinger made his professional baseball career official this weekend after signing his contract with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees selected the 6-foot-6 pitcher in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 13.

[PREVIOUS: Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger]

Messinger is signed for $225,000 under his first pro contract.

During his junior and final college season, the former Castle baseball standout helped lead Virginia to the program’s first College World Series appearance since winning the NCAA championship back in 2015.

Three years ago, Messinger was also a member of the Knights’ baseball team that advanced to the IHSAA Class 4A semistate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road in Henderson...
KSP releases identity of Owensboro man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henderson Co.
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As COVID-19 cases begin to steadily rise again in the Tri-State, among coronavirus concerns are...
Fully vaccinated Evansville woman contracts COVID-19, explains why she’s still grateful for getting vaccine
Police: 1 person hospitalized following shooting at Evansville home
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Evansville

Latest News

Lindsey Wilson College head wrestling coach Jameel Bryant hosted a wrestling camp for middle...
All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp
All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp
All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp
Former Castle baseball star Zach Messinger signs pro contract with NY Yankees
Former Castle baseball star Zach Messinger signs pro contract with NY Yankees
Team USA women’s basketball earns back-to-back wins over No. 1 ranked France, Mongolia