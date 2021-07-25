Former Castle baseball star Zach Messinger signs pro contract with NY Yankees

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School graduate Zach Messinger made his professional baseball career official this weekend after signing his contract with the New York Yankees.

The Yankees selected the 6-foot-6 pitcher in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 13.

[PREVIOUS: Yankees select Castle alum Zach Messinger]

Messinger is signed for $225,000 under his first pro contract.

During his junior and final college season, the former Castle baseball standout helped lead Virginia to the program’s first College World Series appearance since winning the NCAA championship back in 2015.

Three years ago, Messinger was also a member of the Knights’ baseball team that advanced to the IHSAA Class 4A semistate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.