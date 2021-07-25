Birthday Club
KSP: Part of Audubon Parkway shut down following deadly crash

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal wreck on the Audubon Parkway on Sunday.

According to KSP officials, the three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lane at the 10 mile-marker.

State troopers say both eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down in the area, so they ask drivers to take another route.

Authorities say traffic will likely be affected for the next four hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Evansville

