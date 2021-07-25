KSP: Part of Audubon Parkway shut down following deadly crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal wreck on the Audubon Parkway on Sunday.

According to KSP officials, the three-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lane at the 10 mile-marker.

State troopers say both eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down in the area, so they ask drivers to take another route.

Authorities say traffic will likely be affected for the next four hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Detour has now been established for those on the Audubon Parkway:



WESTBOUND is directed to take Exit 18 to KY 1554



EASTBOUND is to take Exit 10 to KY 416



Estimated closure is four hours... https://t.co/mn4mgYIaKA — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 25, 2021

