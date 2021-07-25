All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Lindsey Wilson College head wrestling coach Jameel Bryant hosted a wrestling camp for middle and high schoolers Saturday at Henderson County High School.

The camp served as a springboard to the wrestling season and to encourage wrestling across the commonwealth.

Bryant is a two-time NAIA national champion, three-time All-American, as well as coached five national champions in his career.

He agreed to host the two-session, day-long wrestling camp to give back to youth wrestlers and teach them new techniques.

“I was pretty eager to come here and help spread the wealth of wrestling,” Bryant said. “And spread my knowledge to the youth of wrestling to try to grow it in the state of Kentucky.”

Wrestling returned to Henderson County High School around four years ago. Brandon Cole, a volunteer assistant coach with the Colonels’ wrestling program, says this camp served as a way to gear up excitement for the upcoming season and the sport as a whole.

“The kids are really excited,” Cole said. “We got 15-16 kids out here from Henderson. We got kids from Christian County, some from Union and some from Trigg, so we got a lot of guys out here. Some of the coaches we know got to all work together. Spent about six hours together (Saturday) with instruction. Just working out and getting back to wrestle.”

“I’ve learned a lot more moves that I might be able to use in the actual season,” Henderson County heavyweight senior Conner Lander said. “With him being kind of a heavier guy, I’ve seen what he can do, and then I’ve based myself - maybe I can do that as well.”

Bryant hopes to persuade even more kids to wrestle.

“It’s important to grow wrestling in the state, so we can have more kids go off to college and get degrees in the state of Kentucky,” Bryant said.

