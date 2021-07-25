Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Lindsey Wilson College head wrestling coach Jameel Bryant hosted a wrestling camp for middle and high schoolers Saturday at Henderson County High School.

The camp served as a springboard to the wrestling season and to encourage wrestling across the commonwealth.

Bryant is a two-time NAIA national champion, three-time All-American, as well as coached five national champions in his career.

He agreed to host the two-session, day-long wrestling camp to give back to youth wrestlers and teach them new techniques.

“I was pretty eager to come here and help spread the wealth of wrestling,” Bryant said. “And spread my knowledge to the youth of wrestling to try to grow it in the state of Kentucky.”

Wrestling returned to Henderson County High School around four years ago. Brandon Cole, a volunteer assistant coach with the Colonels’ wrestling program, says this camp served as a way to gear up excitement for the upcoming season and the sport as a whole.

“The kids are really excited,” Cole said. “We got 15-16 kids out here from Henderson. We got kids from Christian County, some from Union and some from Trigg, so we got a lot of guys out here. Some of the coaches we know got to all work together. Spent about six hours together (Saturday) with instruction. Just working out and getting back to wrestle.”

“I’ve learned a lot more moves that I might be able to use in the actual season,” Henderson County heavyweight senior Conner Lander said. “With him being kind of a heavier guy, I’ve seen what he can do, and then I’ve based myself - maybe I can do that as well.”

Bryant hopes to persuade even more kids to wrestle.

“It’s important to grow wrestling in the state, so we can have more kids go off to college and get degrees in the state of Kentucky,” Bryant said.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road in Henderson...
KSP releases identity of Owensboro man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henderson Co.
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
As COVID-19 cases begin to steadily rise again in the Tri-State, among coronavirus concerns are...
Fully vaccinated Evansville woman contracts COVID-19, explains why she’s still grateful for getting vaccine
Police: 1 person hospitalized following shooting at Evansville home
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash in Evansville

Latest News

All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp
All-American wrestler Jameel Bryant hosts youth wrestling camp
Team USA women’s basketball earns back-to-back wins over No. 1 ranked France, Mongolia
Newburgh swimming club supporting teammates at Olympic Games
Newburgh swimming club supporting teammates at Olympic Games
Newburgh swimming club supporting teammates at Olympic Games
Newburgh swimming club supporting teammates at Olympic Games