Sunday Thunderstorms

7/23 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/23 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finally have a few showers and storms popping which will help clean up the haze due to wild fires out west. The heat index Saturday afternoon climbed into the upper 90s under partly sunny skies. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected by haze and wild fire smoke especially children and the elderly through the weekend.

Sunday, mostly sunny early then partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is enough energy in the atmosphere to support a few strong to severe thunderstorms. With the high humidity, the heat index will remain in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon.

Monday, partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. High temps will remain in the lower 90s.  A few strong to severe storms will be possible through early evening.

