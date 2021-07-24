Silver Alert issued for missing Huntingburg man.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing Dubois County man.

According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 82-year-old Raymond Underwood disappeared this past week.

Authorities describe Underwood as 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. Officials say he also has gray hair with brown eyes.

Police say Underwood was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m.

We are told Underwood was wearing a red and tan striped shirt, tan pants, as well as driving a white Chevrolet S-10 Truck with an Indiana license plate of TK813MID.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Underwood’s disappearance, contact the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111 or 911.

