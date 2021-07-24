Report: 4 catalytic converters cut from vehicles in Evansville
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville continues to see catalytic converter thefts.
Authorities say several vehicles in Keystone Automotive’s parking lot were missing catalytic converters.
A police report states officers found four catalytic converters cut from parked vehicles between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 Friday morning.
We’re told crime scene was called, and the reporter was given a case number.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.