Report: 4 catalytic converters cut from vehicles in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville continues to see catalytic converter thefts.

Authorities say several vehicles in Keystone Automotive’s parking lot were missing catalytic converters.

A police report states officers found four catalytic converters cut from parked vehicles between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 Friday morning.

We’re told crime scene was called, and the reporter was given a case number.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.