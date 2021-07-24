Birthday Club
Police respond to shots fired incident Sat. morning

(Source: WDAM)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Kerth Avenue and Bayard Park Drive after 12:30 a.m.

According to a police report, officers received multiple calls about several shots being fired in the area. The report states one witness saw a black Ford Escape leaving the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say a victim told them his vehicle was shot, but he did not witness any suspects.

We’re told officers found nine shell casings and gave a case number to the victim.

