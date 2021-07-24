Police respond to shots fired incident Sat. morning
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Kerth Avenue and Bayard Park Drive after 12:30 a.m.
According to a police report, officers received multiple calls about several shots being fired in the area. The report states one witness saw a black Ford Escape leaving the area.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say a victim told them his vehicle was shot, but he did not witness any suspects.
We’re told officers found nine shell casings and gave a case number to the victim.
