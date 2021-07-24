Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Organizers prep as Vanderburgh County Fair starts next week

Organizers undergo preparations as events kick off for the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair on...
Organizers undergo preparations as events kick off for the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair on Monday.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation is underway for the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair.

The fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but festivities are ready to go this year.

[Vanderburgh County Fair celebrates 100-year milestone with dedication ceremony]

Food booths and rides will both return, as well as the popular grandstand events.

“I think people are excited to get out,” Vanderburgh County Fair President Scott Berry said. “We’re kind of hearing some numbers across the state that folks are ready to get out, and they have seen some record crowds in other counties.”

Events kick off on Monday with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot in Owensboro while driving
EVSC reveals mask rules for upcoming school year
Police: Person shot in Evansville Thursday night
Police: Person shot in Evansville Thursday night
Racist graffiti in Henderson
Racist vandals damage homes and cars in Henderson
Suspect in Owensboro teen’s death arraigned in adult court

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies in Evansville
Crumbl Cookies has grand opening
Evansville Firefighters with Billy Gibbons
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons spotted with EFD & at Moore Music
Evansville hosting North Region Archery Tournament
Shaelie Clark spoke with Jeff Timmons, who says he’s excited to visit the Tri-State.
Shaelie Clark spoke with Jeff Timmons, who says he’s excited to visit the Tri-State.