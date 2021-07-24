Organizers prep as Vanderburgh County Fair starts next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation is underway for the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair.

The fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but festivities are ready to go this year.

[Vanderburgh County Fair celebrates 100-year milestone with dedication ceremony]

Food booths and rides will both return, as well as the popular grandstand events.

“I think people are excited to get out,” Vanderburgh County Fair President Scott Berry said. “We’re kind of hearing some numbers across the state that folks are ready to get out, and they have seen some record crowds in other counties.”

Events kick off on Monday with gates opening at 3 p.m.

