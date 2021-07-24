Birthday Club
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Evansville

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a motorcycle crashed into a van on East Virginia Street around 3:20 p.m.

According to authorities, the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

We’re told the driver of the van had pain but wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

