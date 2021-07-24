Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Authorities say a motorcycle crashed into a van on East Virginia Street around 3:20 p.m.

According to authorities, the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

We’re told the driver of the van had pain but wasn’t transported to the hospital.

