ISP: Man arrested on warrant, accused of rape in Perry Co.

Louis E. Mullen
Louis E. Mullen(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on a warrant after an investigation in Perry County Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives with the Tell City Police Department finished an investigation for rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

ISP says after an investigation, Louis E. Mullen was taken into custody in Rockport.

