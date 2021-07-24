Birthday Club
ISDH updating county-level COVID-19 vaccination data

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is updating its county-level COVID-19 vaccination data after the state says they discovered an error in how an external vendor was assigning the county of residence for vaccine recipients.

Health officials say the issue stems from an automated process that assigns vaccination records to counties in the state’s immunization registry based on ZIP codes, not full addresses.

We’re told all counties will be impacted, meaning half of the counties will see their rate of fully vaccinated individuals increase, while half will see a decrease.

Health officials say Spencer and Posey counties are among the several that will see an increase in the percentage of fully vaccinated residents.

The Posey County Health Department says with the correction, 49.6% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Pike County is on a list of counties that will see a decrease of five percentage points or more, according to a news release.

State health leaders say the changes are expected to show up on the dashboard within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

