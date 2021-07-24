Fully vaccinated Evansville woman contracts COVID-19, explains why she’s grateful for getting the shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As COVID-19 cases begin to steadily rise again in the Tri-State, among coronavirus concerns are what health experts call “breakthrough” cases, which are fully vaccinated people who contract the virus.

Health officials say with a vaccine that’s considered 90% effective, these breakthrough cases are no surprise.

[What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?]

14 News talked to a fully vaccinated Evansville woman who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Jenny Thaxton described the illness as feeling like a bad cold. She lost her sense of smell on Friday, but Thaxton says she’s still glad that she received the shot because it could have been a lot worse if she hadn’t.

Thaxton says she saw some friends at a party last Saturday. Since she’s fully vaccinated, she hasn’t been wearing a mask, which is in accordance with current guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thaxton tells 14 News she was feeling some mild symptoms that she assumed were allergies, until she heard one of her friends at the party tested positive for COVID-19. She then got her positive test result on Wednesday, but as for getting the vaccine, Thaxton says she has no regrets.

“I respect everyone’s decision with what they choose to do with their own personal health,” Thaxton said. “Personally, and only speaking for myself, I’m glad I got the vaccine still, because I’m not in the hospital right now.”

Fully vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than unvaccinated individuals with similar risk factors, according to the CDC. For people who end up developing symptoms post-vaccination, health officials say their symptoms should be less severe when compared to those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Thaxton says she feels like she has a mild case. This is why even with a positive test result, she says the vaccine is doing its job.

