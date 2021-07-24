Birthday Club
Dispatch: Medical helicopter called to crash in Henderson Co.

By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatchers say a head-on crash is closing part of Highway 60 E.

Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 E and Tscharner Road.

They say a medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story once more information is made available.

