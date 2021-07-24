Dispatch: Medical helicopter called to crash in Henderson Co.
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatchers say a head-on crash is closing part of Highway 60 E.
Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 E and Tscharner Road.
They say a medical helicopter has been called to the scene.
We’ll continue to update this story once more information is made available.
Updates: the Henderson County Coroner says he can not confirm if anyone is dead in this crash, but he said the deputy coroner is headed to the scene.— Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) July 24, 2021
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.