Dispatch: Medical helicopter called to crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatchers say a head-on crash is closing part of Highway 60 E.

Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 E and Tscharner Road.

They say a medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

We’ll continue to update this story once more information is made available.

Updates: the Henderson County Coroner says he can not confirm if anyone is dead in this crash, but he said the deputy coroner is headed to the scene. — Tanner Holbrook (@Tanner14News) July 24, 2021

