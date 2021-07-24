China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

