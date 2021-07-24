Birthday Club
China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

