ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons spotted with EFD & at Moore Music

Evansville Firefighters with Billy Gibbons
Evansville Firefighters with Billy Gibbons
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ZZ Top was supposed to perform Wednesday night at the Ford Center, but the show was canceled.

[River City Weekend: ZZ Top cancels performance at Ford Center set for this Wednesday]

It seems as if Billy Gibbons came to town anyway.

On Tuesday, Cory Folz shared a photo of him at Moore Music.

The Evansville Fire Department shared that some firefighters were finishing up at a scene Wednesday evening when they noticed someone looking at a car in a nearby building.

Turns out that someone was Billy Gibbons. No big deal!

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

