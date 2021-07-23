ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons spotted with EFD & at Moore Music

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ZZ Top was supposed to perform Wednesday night at the Ford Center, but the show was canceled.

It seems as if Billy Gibbons came to town anyway.

On Tuesday, Cory Folz shared a photo of him at Moore Music.

The Evansville Fire Department shared that some firefighters were finishing up at a scene Wednesday evening when they noticed someone looking at a car in a nearby building.

Turns out that someone was Billy Gibbons. No big deal!

