Wild Fire Smoke Haze

Hotter Saturday & Sunday
7/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog this morning as lows drop into the upper 60s under mainly clear skies. Widespread haze due to the wild fire smoke from the western fires that have consumed over one million acres. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected by haze and wild fire smoke especially children and the elderly. Mostly sunny...mainly hazy...as high temps remain in the upper 80s. With winds shifting to the south, less hazy weather is expected by Saturday.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will surge into the lower 90s with an afternoon heat index 95-100.

Sunday, partly to mostly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is enough energy in the atmosphere to support a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

