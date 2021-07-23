Warrick Co. Schools release more detailed back-to-school plans

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation released a more detailed COVID-19 plan Friday.

Officials say students will return to the classroom five days a week on August 11.

They will use a three-level system depending on the COVID-19 conditions at the schools.

The “green” level will have students K-12 in the classrooms.

“Yellow” will be a hybrid level where some students will be at school while others will be learning from home.

At the “red” level, all students will learn from home.

Officials say students will return to school in the “green” level.

They will also offer families a virtual learning option under all levels.

In the “green” level, officials say masks will be optional except on the bus, where they are required due to the federal transportation mask mandate.

They say they will continue to update plans based on the latest from the CDC, the Indiana State Department of Health and the Warrick County Health Department.

