Vanderburgh Co. Jail keeping close eye on Delta variant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Delta variant looms over the Tri-State, the Vanderburgh County Jail is monitoring for any uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says 14 cases are confirmed at the jail right now, and this is not an outbreak by any means.

He said those who were close contacts and those who are sick are now quarantined.

The sheriff says this is a protocol that’s been in place since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Sheriff Wedding tells 14 News they have vaccinated inmates, but they continue to offer vaccinations for inmates who choose to get it.

“I’ll stand firm and say we’re a jail and we got people there like anywhere else, like schools and the Olympics,” Sheriff Wedding said. “If you got people, you can get COVID. In short of everyone going to live in a cave, people are going to contract the COVID virus. Unless you go live in a cave by yourself, you have a chance. And we’ve seen it up and down since about last February. We’ll take appropriate measures as we treat people, and we’ll keep a close eye.”

The sheriff says the jail has COVID procedures in place, but officials will keep track as the Delta variant situation continues and adjust if need be.

