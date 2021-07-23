Stolen cars found in river near Dogtown Boat Ramp

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, dispatchers told us crews were called to a possible water rescue near the Dogtown Boat Ramp.

They said around 7:50 a.m., a caller reported a car in the water.

At the time, it wasn’t clear if crews found anything.

Later Friday, dispatchers told us divers were out around 2 p.m.

We reached Sheriff Wedding who tells us two stolen vehicles were recovered.

He said one had been stolen in Evansville, and one had been stolen in Henderson.

Perry Township Fire officials say only one was actually recovered. They say the other is still in the water, and has been there for many years.

