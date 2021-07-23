Ribbon-cutting set for Old National Hub building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank is hosting a ribbon-cutting Friday afternoon for its newly renovated ONB Hub building.

Officials say the building houses 90 Old National Bank team members.

Officials tell us the building has been completely redesigned and features an open-air concept with glass front offices and conference rooms.

It also has a two-story-tall lobby and large open areas to meet with clients.

Last month, a group of artists finished a new mural on the outside of the building’s southside.

The Old National Bank Hub building is at Second and Main Street.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.