Reward offered for information about skeletal remains found in Wabash Co. field

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Marcus Adams.

His remains were found in 2018 in a farm field north of Mt. Carmel.

[Skeletal remains found in 2018 in Wabash Co. identified]

The Wabash County Coroner says the Illinois State Police are investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Illinois State Police.

