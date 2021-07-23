Birthday Club
Reward offered for information about skeletal remains found in Wabash Co. field

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash County Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Marcus Adams.

His remains were found in 2018 in a farm field north of Mt. Carmel.

[Skeletal remains found in 2018 in Wabash Co. identified]

The Wabash County Coroner says the Illinois State Police are investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Illinois State Police.

