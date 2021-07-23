Rest of Morganfield building set to be demolished

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The owner of the Morganfield building that was hit by a car says he plans to demolish the building Monday.

[Previous: Front of downtown Morganfield building collapses after crash]

He says engineers told him that to keep the building up, they would need to build another building on the inside to hold it up. So, the decision was made to take it down.

The Morganfield Fire Chief says the city needs to shut off the gas line and move power lines before the building can come down, something they plan to do Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.