Owensboro Health restores temporary safety measures as COVID-19 cases surge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health is bringing back some safety measures in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the community.

The following safety measures are now in place at all facilities:

Visitor restrictions will be enforced to keep team members and patients safe. For more information on the current policy (which is subject to change as needed), go to OwensboroHealth.org/Visit

All procedural patients will be tested for COVID-19, including fully vaccinated patients.

Masking is required at all times within any Owensboro Health facility.

