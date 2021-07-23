Owensboro Health restores temporary safety measures as COVID-19 cases surge
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health is bringing back some safety measures in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the community.
The following safety measures are now in place at all facilities:
- Visitor restrictions will be enforced to keep team members and patients safe. For more information on the current policy (which is subject to change as needed), go to OwensboroHealth.org/Visit.
- All procedural patients will be tested for COVID-19, including fully vaccinated patients.
- Masking is required at all times within any Owensboro Health facility.
