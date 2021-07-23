Birthday Club
Officials: New COVID cases in Green River District rising at alarming rate

240 new cases reported since Tuesday
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District health officials say the new rise in daily COVID-19 cases is alarming as they recorded 240 cases since Tuesday.

Officials say 110 new cases were in Daviess County, 53 cases were in Henderson County, 30 cases were in Ohio County, 25 cases were in Webster County, 10 cases were in Union County, nine cases were in Hancock County and three new cases came out of McLean County.

Health officials say their new daily average is 34.9 cases per day. They say 13 people are currently hospitalized.

GRDHD’s Public Health Director Clay Horton is warning the public to get vaccinated as cases continue to increase in the district.

“We are seeing an alarming rise in our incidence of new COVID-19 cases,” said Horton. “We are on track to see a doubling in the number of new cases for the second week in a row. The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. 91% of the most recent cases in our district are in unvaccinated individuals. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, at higher-risk, or work in a high traffic public job like retail or dining, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces. If you are not vaccinated against covid-19 yet, get vaccinated immediately!”

Our Jessica Costello will be speaking with Horton today to gather more information. She’ll have a full report tonight on 14 News.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 11,013 cases, 191 deaths, 44.10% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,209 cases, 66 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 4,770 cases, 152 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,637 cases, 56 deaths, 39.55% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 4,998 cases, 82 deaths, 37.36% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,465 cases, 22 deaths, 32.54% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 908 cases, 30 deaths, 37.11% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,421 cases, 15 deaths, 27.75% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 886 cases, 16 deaths, 44.56% vaccinated

